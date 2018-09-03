FULL METAL PANIC! INVISIBLE VICTORY Anime Gets A Release Date
The hit franchise Full Metal Panic! will be releasing its newest series; Invisible Victory this spring over in Japan. The fourth installment will be released on April 13th through many channels in Japan at various times as shown below:
AT-X: 8:30 P.M.
Tokyo MX: 10:30 P.M.
Sun TV: 11:30 P.M.
BS11: 3 A.M. (technically the 14th)
Also streaming on AbemaTV at 11 P.M.
Shoji Gatoh, the series creator, will be handling the shows' composition while writing the scripts. Studio XEBEC will be bringing on Katsuichi Nakayama (of Evangelion:3.0 and the Bodacious Space Pirates movie fame); to be the director of the series.
With the series premier barreling toward us will you be using this as an opportunity to catch up or maybe even start the series? Share some of your thoughts on Full Metal Panic! down below!
