It Looks Like FUNIMATION Has Ceased Operations As All Links Now Redirect To CRUNCHYROLL

"Funimation. You should be watching."

Anime fans likely won't ever here those words again as they load up the Funimation app and sit down to watch the latest shonen title being simulcast from Japan.

Funimation previously disclosed that they would cease operations on April 02 and that looks to be the case as all links to the site now re-direct to Crunchyroll.

On Funimation's site (which now re-directs to Crunchyroll) a statement was previously released this year, which reads:

As part of Crunchyroll’s unification of fan services announced in March 2022, the Funimation app and website were closed on April 2, 2024.



Rest assured, this transition will not impact your access to the vast library of anime available on Crunchyroll. We remain committed to delivering the best anime streaming experience and will continue to expand our offerings to cater to your diverse interests!

Sony previously acquired Funimation in 2017 for $143 million and then subsequently acquired Crunchyroll in 2021 for $1.175 billion. The two sites remained separate for a number of years but the writing was on the wall.

With Crunchyroll being the bigger of the two, Sony opted to shutter Funimation, despite the fact that it was acquired first.