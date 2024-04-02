It Looks Like FUNIMATION Has Ceased Operations As All Links Now Redirect To CRUNCHYROLL

It Looks Like FUNIMATION Has Ceased Operations As All Links Now Redirect To CRUNCHYROLL It Looks Like FUNIMATION Has Ceased Operations As All Links Now Redirect To CRUNCHYROLL

For the better part of the last three decades, FUNimation was synonymous with anime-watching in North America but it's now a thing of the past.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 02, 2024 11:04 PM EST
Filed Under: FUNimation

"Funimation. You should be watching."

Anime fans likely won't ever here those words again as they load up the Funimation app and sit down to watch the latest shonen title being simulcast from Japan.

Funimation previously disclosed that they would cease operations on April 02 and that looks to be the case as all links to the site now re-direct to Crunchyroll.

On Funimation's site (which now re-directs to Crunchyroll) a statement was previously released this year, which reads:

As part of Crunchyroll’s unification of fan services announced in March 2022, the Funimation app and website were closed on April 2, 2024.

Rest assured, this transition will not impact your access to the vast library of anime available on Crunchyroll. We remain committed to delivering the best anime streaming experience and will continue to expand our offerings to cater to your diverse interests!

Sony previously acquired Funimation in 2017 for $143 million and then subsequently acquired Crunchyroll in 2021 for $1.175 billion. The two sites remained separate for a number of years but the writing was on the wall.

With Crunchyroll being the bigger of the two, Sony opted to shutter Funimation, despite the fact that it was acquired first.

TOMODACHI GAME: Upcoming Thriller Manga Adaptation Is SQUID GAME Between Friends And Launches This Spring
Related:

TOMODACHI GAME: Upcoming Thriller Manga Adaptation Is SQUID GAME Between Friends And Launches This Spring
THE HEIKE STORY: Here Is The Breakdown Of The English Cast And Crew Behind Funimation's New English Dub
Recommended For You:

THE HEIKE STORY: Here Is The Breakdown Of The English Cast And Crew Behind Funimation's New English Dub
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder