New FULL METAL PANIC! INVISIBLE VICTORY Preview Released

Studio XEBEC's new Full Metal Panic! anime was originally slated to be released this fall but has been unfortunately delayed until Spring 2018.

Released at Comic Market 92 or Comiket (the world's largest fair for self-published manga) earlier today in Tokyo Japan, a new trailer for Studio XEBEC's Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory has been released. It's been 11 years since the release of The Second Raid and some anime fans are still in disbelief that the anime is finally getting a contiuation. Unfortuntately, there's no embed for the new preview so you'll have to click the image below to be taken to the show's official website to watch. The teaser is apparently an extended version of the footage that was shown recently at Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

TV anime "Full Metal Panic! IV" main staff [

]

Director: Katsuichi Nakayama (The Good Witch of the West)

Character Designer/Chief Animation Director: Osamu Horiuchi (all of the past Full Metal Panic! anime series)

Sub Character Designer/Animation Director: Aya Yamamoto (Big Order episode animation director)

Gun Designer/Animation Director: Takeshi Yoshioka

Mechanic Designer: Kanetake Ebigawa, Toshiaki Ihara

Set Designer: Takayuki Yanase

Mechanic Director: Masanori Nishii

Prop Designer/Mechanic Animation Director: Takuya Matsumura

Mechanic Animation Director: Masaru Kato

CG Director: Masanori Kamiji

Color Designer: Chiaki Kitabayashi (XEBEC)

Special Effects: Shin Inoie

Anime Production: Xebec

ABOUT FULL METAL PANIC!

Shoji Gatoh and illustrator Shiki Douji began the light novel series in 1989 in Gekkan Dragon Magazine before wrapping the tale of Sergeant Sousuke Sagara and high school student Kaname Chidori in 2011 at 23 volumes. A sequel light novel series, titled Full Metal Panic! Another, followed soon thereafter in 2011 and recently reached its conclusion in February 2016 at 13 volumes.

With both light novel series now complete fans are hoping that Xebec will animate all of the source material after waiting 12 years between Second Raid and Invisible Victory.

The new series will be titled Full Metal Panic! IV Invisible Victory which acknowledges the previous three season: