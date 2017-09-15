FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Live-Action-Film Winry Actor Shines A New Light On The Movie
While it may seem strange that anime fans are excited for the day that Fullmetal Alchemist becomes a live-action movie. The classic shonen from Hiromu Arakawa is set to come to life, debuting in Japan on December 1, and the cast members are giving fans some big hopes that it will be a great adaptation from the anime series.
Actress Tsubasa Honda will be taking on the role of Winry Rockbell in the film and has said that after re-reading the manga it is a story that can speak to everyone.
Actress Tsubasa Honda who will be taking on the role of Winry Rockbell in the film has said these comments after re-reading the manga:
"It made me think, once again, that Fullmetal Alchemist is something that can definitely be enjoyed as a child, but then can be enjoyed again after becoming an adult," Honda said. "The brotherly love is wonderful, and all of the characters, even the enemies, have fascinating sides to them and things that I love about them."
If you are not familiar with Fullmetal Alchemist, here is the official trailer for the live-action movie, followed by the trailer for the anime series with a synopsis for your viewing!
Full Metal Alchemist Synopsis:
The series follows brothers Edward and Alphonse after their mother tragically passes. The duo attempt to use alchemy to resurrect her, but the attempt takes Edward’s arm and leg - and it takes Alphonse’s entire body. Determined to get their bodies restored, they try to become State Alchemists so they can find the location of a powerful item known as the Philosopher’s Stone. Their journey ultimately leads them into a seedy world of government corruption and mass genocide.
What did you think of the article? Are you excited for the Live-Action of Fullmetal Alchemist? Who is your favorite character in the series? Do you think it will be a good adaptation of the anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]