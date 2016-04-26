FUNimation's Announces AKIBA TRIP: THE ANIMATION Dub Premiere!
FUNimation announced that english dub version of Akiba's Trip: The Animation will premier tomorrow, January 4th. The premiere will take places an estimated 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. FUNimation has stated that they'd like to continue to air future episodes 30 minutes after the Japan counterpart, but it is still a work in progress.
Funimation also announced the main English dub cast. Check them out below:
Alejandro Saab as Tamotsu Denkigai
Jad Saxton as Matome Mayonaka
Natalie Hoover as Arisa Ahokainen
Bryn Apprill as Niwaka Denkigai
Synopsis Set in Akihabara, the shopping area has been invaded by creatures known as "Synthisters" who prey on the patrons of Akihabara, feasting on their social energy and will to live. These enemies can only be stopped by direct exposure to sunlight, meaning to defeat these synthisters their clothes need to be ripped off exposing them to sunlight.
