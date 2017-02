FUNimation's D-Frag! The Complete Series Now Available ON S.A.V.E

D-Frag! The Complete Series is the latest addition to S.A.V.E. To commemorate the occasion, FUNimation released a new trailer to announce the release. The series is about a boy who is forced to join a school club run by a bunch of crazy woman. The more he tries to distance himself, the crazier the things around him become! Check out the trailer and don't forget to order the series on S.A.V.E.