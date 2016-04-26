FUNimation's D-Frag! The Complete Series Now Available ON S.A.V.E
Check out the newest trailer for the launch of FUNimation's D-Frag! The Complete Series on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD and let us know what you think!
D-Frag! The Complete Series is the latest addition to S.A.V.E. To commemorate the occasion, FUNimation released a new trailer to announce the release. The series is about a boy who is forced to join a school club run by a bunch of crazy woman. The more he tries to distance himself, the crazier the things around him become! Check out the trailer and don't forget to order the series on S.A.V.E.
About D-Frag! The Complete Series:
The studio that brought you Assassination Classroom unleashes a madcap high school comedy with 100% more psychopaths! Kazama is a wannabe delinquent on a mission to rule the school, but a run-in with the cray cray cuties of the Game Creation Club derails his plan for power. Instead of conquering Fujou Academy with his fists, Kazama is plunged into a hilariously-twisted world where pain is the name of the game. Ruled by the adorable underground boss Roka, the Game Creation Club is comprised of pretty psychopaths who enjoy snacking, setting things on fire, burying adversaries up to their necks, and tasing the â†‘â†“â†â†’ out of anyone who stands in their way! As Roka vies for ultimate control of the school club scene, Kazama scrambles to maintain his sanity and survive the whacked out games these girls play. Buckle up, anime fans! Because no one escapes the Game Creation Club.
Filed Under "Shonen
" 2/13/2017
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]