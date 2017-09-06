GATE - Sentai Filmworks Announces Rory Mercury English Actor
Today, Sentai Filmworks announced that Molly Searcy will be playing Rory Mercury in the upcoming English dub release of the Gate anime on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. The anime is set to release on July 11th. Sentai Filmworks has a few purchasingoptions of the 24 episode Gate anime. There is a Standarb Blu-Ray, DVD and for the big fans of Gate, There is a Blu-Ray/DVD Premium Box set. The premium box set includes a weapon replica, flag, patch, art book, and art cards.
Sentai Filmworks has announced who will be playing Rory Mercury in the English-dub release of the Gate TV anime with a brand new clip!
The anime made its debut back in 2015 with 12 episodes. The second season launched at the beginning of 2016. If this is something that you might want to watch, there are plenty of options as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and The Anime Network are streaming the full series with English subtitles.
Previously announced cast members include:
David Wald as protagonist Yoji Itami
Jessica Boone as Princess Piña Co Lada
Juliet Simmons as Tuka Luna Marceauv
Brittney Karbowski as LeLei La Lalena
About Gate:
When a mysterious gate suddenly appears in Tokyo's Ginza district and begins spewing armed warriors and flying monsters, the world is thrown into turmoil. Although the deadly attack is thrown back by Japan's Self Defense Force, there's now a new and entirely unknown land on the other side of the portal, and Japan is effectively at war with a nation on the other side. Determined to secure peace, the JSDF must send an armed force into the Gate, but ogres, dragons and a ruthless Empire populated by elves, humans, and half-animal warriors aren't the only dangers they'll face. With the resources of two worlds at stake, the balance of power on both sides of the Gate is destabilizing, and betrayal can come at any time, from any quarter. There, trapped right in the middle of the ensuing firestorm, stands officer Yoji Itami and the JSDF's Third Reconnaissance Team as they plunge into the GATE.
