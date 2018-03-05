Genki Muro And Kōhei Amasaki Join The Cast Of BLACK CLOVER Anime

In the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it has been revealed that Genki Muro And Kōhei Amasaki has joined the cast of the Black Clover anime on the shows 30th episode.

Genki Muro is playing as Baro

Kōhei Amasaki is playing as Neige



The show also debuted some new theme songs on April 17th. Vickeblanka is performing the opening theme song "Black Rover," and EMPiRE is performing the ending theme song "Black to the dreamlight."



The anime premiered in Japan last October and has been received very well by anime fans. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The anime's website lists the anime for a full year with 51 episodes.



What are your thoughts on the newest characters for the series? Do you like them or hate them? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!

