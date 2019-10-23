GOBLIN SLAYER: GOBLIN'S CROWN Anime Film Reveals New Character Casting And Poster Visual
Over the weekend during a livestream for the "GA FES 2019" event a few announcements regarding the upcoming anime film Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown were made! The first thing announced was the new casting of Sumire Uesaka as the Noble Fencer who is a new character for the film. They also debuted a brand new visual poster for the film! Check it out down below:
On the livestream they also revealed a new promotional trailer for the clear file folders that will be bundled with advance sales of the MovieTicket Cards at participating theaters and through mail order. Each card will include one of the five randomly distributed designs by original novel illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki for fans to collect. Check out the promotional trailer below:
The anime film Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown will be debuting in Japanese theaters February 1st 2020! The film is based on the anime series that debuted in Japan in October of last year. Crunchyroll is streaming the series with subtitles, Funimation is also streaming the series with an English dub for fans who would like to watch! Check out the official trailer for Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown down below:
Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown Synopsis: Following the massacre of his family by a horde of goblins; perverse creatures, pitiless and well organized; a young man dedicates his life to their extermination. The years have passed and today he is known as the Goblin Slayer, a formidable swordsman who stalks these monsters relentlessly to eliminate them until the last. From then on, he occasionally joins guilds of adventurers to accomplish dangerous missions with one goal: Kill as many goblins as he goes.
What are your thoughts on the trailers and announcements? Are you a fan of Goblin Slayer? Are you excited to watch this film? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving us a comment down below and stay tuned for more anime news!
