GRANBLUE FANTASY TV Anime Taps Studio Mappa For Season 2
Recently, the first 13 episodes of the Granblue Fantasty the Animation TV anime adaptation from A1-1 Pictures began streaming on Netflix. Fans of the popular Japanese mobile game have now received even more exicting news as a second season has been confirmed.
The Granblue Fantasy the Animation television anime adaptation of the popular Japanese mobile game debuted its 13-episode first season in April 2017.
Along with the news, is the reveal that Studio MAPPA will be taking over for A-1 Pictures. As such, a brand new staff will be heading up creative decison making.
Yui Umemoto replaces Ayako Kurata as director. Kiyoko Yoshimura will serve as the new script writer with Fumihide Sai spearheading new character designs. Tsutomu Narita and Yasunori Nishiki are returnig to provide the score along with all the original seiyuus from the first season.
Aniplex of America holds the North American license for the TV anime and previously simulcast the series on Crunchyroll and Amazon Strike.
The new season will debut October 4.
The boy, who looked up to the skies and aimed for the Island of Stars, has linked his fate and life with the mysterious blue-haired girl who fell from the skies. What the boy and girl encountered on their journey were companions they could count on and then an airship heading to their destination.
The two deepened their bonds and came of age while evading the pursuing empire and encountering the Primal Beasts. However, their path to the Island of Stars is but half complete. The boy and girl advance to their next journey with their companions.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]