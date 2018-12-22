HAIKYU!! Anime Series Reveals Trailer And Release Date

The Haikyu!! YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.05-minute promotional video for the fourth season of shonen sports anime series Haikyu!!. The video has the main characters from the series return in quick vignettes without spoiling anything, a new visual has been shared as well. The fourth season has a September 22, 2019 premiere date.



The first season of the anime aired from April 6, 2014 to December 10, 2016 and has 60 episodes with a couple of OVAs. The same studio has been in charge of the project since the beginning, Production I.G. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license and Crunchyroll holds season 3's license only.



The comedy manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate has been published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since February 20, 2012 and has 35 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license with 29 volumes officially translated and available for purchase. Keep it here for more on Haikyu!!.









