HINOMARU ZUMO Anime Gets A New Trailer Showcasing Its First Season

The official Youtube channel for the anime Hinomaru Zumô presents a new trailer of the series. In the video, which is just over a minute and a half long, you can listen to part of the song "FIRE GROUND", which is performed by the Japanese group Official HIGE DANdism and will serve as the opening of the anime. This animated adaptation based on the Kawada sports manga will be released on October 5 on Japanese television.



Kônosuke Uda (One Piece, DAYS) appears accredited as chief director, while Yasutaka Yamamoto (Hero Bank, Actually) directs this anime from the animation studio Gonzo. For his part, Kii Tanaka (Hundred) is responsible for the design of the characters.



Here is the voice acting cast:



Atsushi Abe - Hinomaru Ushio

Fukushi Ochiai - Shinya Ozeki

Kentarô Kumagai - Yûma Gojô

Takuya Satô - Chihiro Kunisaki

Ayumu Murase - Kei Mitsuhashi

Takuma Terashima - Kirihito Tsuji

Mikako Komatsu - Reina Gojô

Rui Tanabe - Chizuko Hori

Justin Tomimori - Daniel Stefanov

Shunsuke Takeuchi - Sôsuke Kuze

Noriaki Sugiyama - Jin Yomoda

Takuto Yoshinaga - Shun Kariya

Taku Yashiro - Rion Sawai

Daisuke Namikawa - Gennosuke Araki

Kaito Ishikawa - Mizuki Sada

Yoshito - Yûki Sanada

Subaru Kimura - Tsuyoshi Kanamori

Hiroki Matsukawa - Keiichi Mamiya



Kawada publishes the Hinomaru Zumô manga in the pages of the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine since May 2014. Currently this story is focused on the world of sumo wrestling and has a total of 21 compilation volumes.













It is a divine ritual, a martial art, a combat sport—it's sumo!! A "small" new student, Ushio Hinomaru, appears before the weak little sumo club of Oodachi High School! The words "big" and "heavy" are the rules to this sport, which does not fit this newbie any inch, but this guy goes and does what...!? Ushio and the small sumo club climbs its way to the top! The goal is Hinoshita Kaisan (a title for the highest rank in professional sumo, equivalent of Yokozuna)! A fired up high school sumo tale—no retakes allowed!!