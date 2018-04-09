HINOMARU ZUMO Anime Gets A New Trailer Showcasing Its First Season
Hinomaru Zumo, a manga currently bein serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, will get an anime series. High School students get into sumo wrestling and bring an entertaining show to everyone.
The official Youtube channel for the anime Hinomaru Zumô presents a new trailer of the series. In the video, which is just over a minute and a half long, you can listen to part of the song "FIRE GROUND", which is performed by the Japanese group Official HIGE DANdism and will serve as the opening of the anime. This animated adaptation based on the Kawada sports manga will be released on October 5 on Japanese television.
Kônosuke Uda (One Piece, DAYS) appears accredited as chief director, while Yasutaka Yamamoto (Hero Bank, Actually) directs this anime from the animation studio Gonzo. For his part, Kii Tanaka (Hundred) is responsible for the design of the characters.
Here is the voice acting cast:
Atsushi Abe - Hinomaru Ushio
Fukushi Ochiai - Shinya Ozeki
Kentarô Kumagai - Yûma Gojô
Takuya Satô - Chihiro Kunisaki
Ayumu Murase - Kei Mitsuhashi
Takuma Terashima - Kirihito Tsuji
Mikako Komatsu - Reina Gojô
Rui Tanabe - Chizuko Hori
Justin Tomimori - Daniel Stefanov
Shunsuke Takeuchi - Sôsuke Kuze
Noriaki Sugiyama - Jin Yomoda
Takuto Yoshinaga - Shun Kariya
Taku Yashiro - Rion Sawai
Daisuke Namikawa - Gennosuke Araki
Kaito Ishikawa - Mizuki Sada
Yoshito - Yûki Sanada
Subaru Kimura - Tsuyoshi Kanamori
Hiroki Matsukawa - Keiichi Mamiya
Kawada publishes the Hinomaru Zumô manga in the pages of the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine since May 2014. Currently this story is focused on the world of sumo wrestling and has a total of 21 compilation volumes.
It is a divine ritual, a martial art, a combat sport—it's sumo!! A "small" new student, Ushio Hinomaru, appears before the weak little sumo club of Oodachi High School! The words "big" and "heavy" are the rules to this sport, which does not fit this newbie any inch, but this guy goes and does what...!? Ushio and the small sumo club climbs its way to the top! The goal is Hinoshita Kaisan (a title for the highest rank in professional sumo, equivalent of Yokozuna)! A fired up high school sumo tale—no retakes allowed!!
