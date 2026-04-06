HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Anime Officially Gets Third Season Titled How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ULT

The staff for the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord television anime series announced on Monday that a third season is officially in production. The new season is titled How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ULT, and an announcement visual illustrated by the light novels’ artist Takahiro Tsurusaki was revealed alongside the news.

Tsurusaki and manga adaptation artist Naoto Fukuda also contributed celebratory illustrations to mark the announcement, showing the main cast in dynamic poses that hint at the upcoming season’s tone and energy.

The first season of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide outside Asia, while Funimation handled streaming and an English dub in several territories. The second season, subtitled Omega, aired in 2021 and received similar international distribution through Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Satoshi Kuwabara, who directed the second season at Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru, is expected to return for the third season. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handled series composition for both previous seasons and is likely to continue in that role. Shizue Kaneko returned as character designer for Season 2 and is anticipated to reprise the position.

The main voice cast is also returning, with Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yū Serizawa as Shera L. Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu.

The original light novel series by Yukiya Murasaki currently consists of 14 volumes. The manga adaptation by Naoto Fukuda has reached 28 compiled volumes, with the 29th scheduled for release on April 9. The franchise has surpassed 4 million copies in circulation.

J-Novel Club publishes the light novels in English, while Seven Seas Entertainment and K MANGA handle the manga adaptation.

In 2023, the Australian Classification Board placed the anime in the “refused classification” category, effectively banning its sale and legal import in Australia. This decision drew attention at the time but has not prevented the series from continuing development.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord is known for its mix of overpowered protagonist tropes, ecchi comedy, and fantasy action. The story follows Diablo, a powerful player from a cross-reality MMORPG who is summoned into a real fantasy world and must navigate his new life while hiding his true strength behind a dramatic demon lord persona.

The third season is expected to continue adapting the later volumes of the light novel, introducing new characters, escalating conflicts, and further developing the relationships between Diablo, Shera, and Rem. The ULT subtitle suggests the season may feature heightened stakes or a significant evolution in the story’s direction.

With the announcement visual already generating excitement among fans, anticipation is building for more concrete details such as a release window, additional cast members, and staff confirmations. Given the gap since the second season aired in 2021, many viewers are hopeful that the production team will use the extra time to deliver improved animation quality and faithful adaptation of the source material’s signature humor and action.

The How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord franchise has maintained a dedicated following thanks to its entertaining take on isekai tropes and memorable character dynamics. The confirmation of a third season ensures the story will continue for anime fans who have been waiting since 2021.

As development progresses, more information about the third season’s premiere date, additional visuals, and trailer releases is expected in the coming months. For now, fans can revisit the first two seasons on Crunchyroll while looking forward to Diablo’s next over-the-top adventures in How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ULT.