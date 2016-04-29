Is Crunchyroll In Trouble? Its Parent Company Just Laid Off A Lot Of Staff
Yesterday, Ellation laid off 17 employees from Crunchyroll, prompting fears among the anime communitty that the streaming platform might be in trouble. A peek on Glassdoor reveals that the company falls in the 51-200 range of employees. Meaning anywhere from 34% to 9% of the company's workforce was let go.
However, Ellation's CEO Tom Pickett, provided ANN with the following statement:
"We recently closed an acquisition to significantly expand the size of our engineering team. As part of company restructuring efforts, it is with regret that we needed to make some difficult but necessary changes at Ellation. This morning, we parted ways with 17 employees that played important roles in helping us grow the company over the last several years.
This was not an easy decision, but one that puts Ellation on the path towards continued growth. While this announcement is unfortunate, it is not a reflection of Ellation's overall business. It was a record-year for Crunchyroll in 2016 and VRV is off to a great start. We have some exciting plans for 2017 that we'll be sharing soon."
Ellation launched VRV, a subscription-based content bundle of streaming services, last year. The bundle includes Crunchyroll, as well as other content providers. In September, VRV announced that it added content from FUNimation Entertainment.
Variety previously reported that Crunchyroll has at least 800,000 paying subscribers.
Tweets from Crunchyroll's Marekting Manager, Vitctoria Holden can be read below.
