It Looks Like The WELCOME TO THE BALLROOM Manga Series Is Nearing A Return

Tomo Takeuchi has taken to social media to reveal that her fan-favorite Welcome to the Ballroom manga series is nearing a return from hiatus after 19 months.

Tomo Takeuchi's declining health forced her to halt work on her hit manga series Welcome to the Ballroom, just as it gaining popularity in North America thanks to a 24-episode TV anime adaptation from Production I.G.  The hiatus began in December 2017 and was initially stated to last for only 2 months but to this day, the series hasn't returned to the pages of Monthly Shonen Magazine. 
 
Currently, there are 9 collected volumes of the series, with the anime having covered all 9 volumes.  Without fresh manga chapaters, the anime obviously couldn't continue.
 
Well, thanks to Takeuchi's recent Twitter activity, it seems a return is on the horizon.   
 
