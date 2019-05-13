It Looks Like The WELCOME TO THE BALLROOM Manga Series Is Nearing A Return
Tomo Takeuchi's declining health forced her to halt work on her hit manga series Welcome to the Ballroom, just as it gaining popularity in North America thanks to a 24-episode TV anime adaptation from Production I.G. The hiatus began in December 2017 and was initially stated to last for only 2 months but to this day, the series hasn't returned to the pages of Monthly Shonen Magazine.
Tomo Takeuchi has taken to social media to reveal that her fan-favorite Welcome to the Ballroom manga series is nearing a return from hiatus after 19 months.
Currently, there are 9 collected volumes of the series, with the anime having covered all 9 volumes. Without fresh manga chapaters, the anime obviously couldn't continue.
Well, thanks to Takeuchi's recent Twitter activity, it seems a return is on the horizon.
