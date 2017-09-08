JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Season 1 Lands On Blu-ray
Viz Media has announced that JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Season 1 is now available as a Limited Edition Blu-ray Set and costs $69.99 US/ $81.99 CAN. Online anime retailer The Right Stuf is offering the set along with a “Word Effects” print, deep-purple cotton bandana as a special gift with purchase. Available while supplies last.
JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE opening anime season, inspired by Hirohiko Arakiand's ground breaking manga, is now available on Blu-ray!
“Fans are going to be enraptured from the very first colorfully bombastic episode of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE,” says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media’s Director of Animation Marketing. “Don’t miss this limited edition Blu-ray debut of a series called “legendary” for a reason. We look forward to fans, both long-time and new, joining in on the riveting multi-generational adventures of this epic series!”
The opening season of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE is set in late 19th century England, where rivals and surrogate brothers Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando discover a mysterious stone mask. The mask is an artifact of an ancient Central American culture and is capable of granting its wearer eternal life, but only at a heavy price. As the dark powers of the Stone Mask are unleashed, the brothers’ actions will define legacies that span generations.
As seen on Toonami, JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE is based on Hirohito Araki's groundbreaking manga series and follows the multi-generational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.
