KARAKURI CIRCUS Anime Releases Promotional Video Number Three
The official Twin Engine YouTube channel has uploaded a new 48 second promotional video for the upcoming mystery series, Karakuri Circus.
Studio VOLN's upcoming adventure mystery shonen anime series, Karakuri Circus, has released its third promotional video. Here is a sneak peek at the show's first season as well as info on the staff.
The trailer states that "the girl keeps fighting for fate" and lists the networks transmitting the show.
The TV networks broadcasting the series are: TOKYO MX, BS11 and Hokkaido TV. The show will air every Thursday at 22:30 (JST).
Masao Maruyama is producing the series, Satoshi Nishimura is the director and Yuuki Hayashi is producing music.
The opening them is Gekkou by BUMP OF CHICKEN and the ending theme has not been revealed.
The series has a premiere date of October 11 and is produced by Shogakukan and Twin Engine.
The protagonist, Masaru, has just inherited a big fortune after the death of his father. However, people are trying to get their hands on it by any means necessary, even if it means killing him. Narumi helps Masaru from being kidnapped after fighting strange figures. He finds out that they're not humans, but wooden puppets with amazing strength. After a hard fight, Narumi is forced to admit that he's no opponent for them; and just when he starts to think that Masaru will be captured, Shirogane, Masaru's watcher arrives from France with a weapon, the puppet Arlequin. Here begins the story of Karakuri Circus.
