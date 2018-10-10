KARAKURI CIRCUS Anime Reveals A New Key Visual And Additional Cast
The official Karakuri Anime website has shared a new key visual and more cast for the shonen anime series. The image has the main characters front and center, giving action poses and dramatic reactions. We also get a look at the antagonists of the series, ominously standing in the back of the heroes.
Studio VOLN's upcoming adventure mystery shonen anime series, Karakuri Circus, has revealed a new key visual for the upcoming first season and additional cast. Here is more information.
The additional cast revealed are: Jun Fukuyama as Arlecchino, Jouji Nakata as Pantalone, Aoi Yuuki as Columbine and Ryuuzaburou Otomo as Dotre. These four new members join the main characters: Rikiya Koyama as Narumi Katou, Megumi Hayashibara as Shirogane Saiga, Chihiro Ueda as Masaru Saiga and Jin Bai.
Masao Maruyama is producing the series, Satoshi Nishimura is the director and Yuuki Hayashi is producing music. The opening them is Gekkou by BUMP OF CHICKEN and the ending theme has not been revealed. The series has a premiere date of October 11 and is produced by Shogakukan and Twin Engine.
The protagonist, Masaru, has just inherited a big fortune after the death of his father. However, people are trying to get their hands on it by any means necessary, even if it means killing him. Narumi helps Masaru from being kidnapped after fighting strange figures. He finds out that they're not humans, but wooden puppets with amazing strength. After a hard fight, Narumi is forced to admit that he's no opponent for them; and just when he starts to think that Masaru will be captured, Shirogane, Masaru's watcher arrives from France with a weapon, the puppet Arlequin. Here begins the story of Karakuri Circus.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]