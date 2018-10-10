KARAKURI CIRCUS Anime Reveals A New Key Visual And Additional Cast

The official Karakuri Anime website has shared a new key visual and more cast for the shonen anime series. The image has the main characters front and center, giving action poses and dramatic reactions. We also get a look at the antagonists of the series, ominously standing in the back of the heroes.



The additional cast revealed are: Jun Fukuyama as Arlecchino, Jouji Nakata as Pantalone, Aoi Yuuki as Columbine and Ryuuzaburou Otomo as Dotre. These four new members join the main characters: Rikiya Koyama as Narumi Katou, Megumi Hayashibara as Shirogane Saiga, Chihiro Ueda as Masaru Saiga and Jin Bai.

Masao Maruyama is producing the series, Satoshi Nishimura is the director and Yuuki Hayashi is producing music. The opening them is Gekkou by BUMP OF CHICKEN and the ending theme has not been revealed. The series has a premiere date of October 11 and is produced by Shogakukan and Twin Engine.