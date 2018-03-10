KIMETSU NO YAIBA Reveals The First Members Of The Cast
The official Kimetsu website has revealed two voice actors joining the upcoming action supernatural series Kimetsu no Yaiba.
Studio ufotable's upcoming action demon supernatural shonen anime series, Kimetsu no Yaiba, has revealed the first members joining the voice cast. Here is more information on the series.
The two voice actors joining the show and their characters are: Natsuki Hanae as Tanjirou Kamado and Akari Kitou as Nezuko Kamado.
There is no information on the staff, we just know Koyoharu Gotouge (the original creator) is behind the character design.
No opening or ending theme has been revealed.
Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series and it has a release date of April 2019.
The manga that inspired this anime has been publishing since February 2016 and is written and drawn by Koyoharu Gotouge. Shounen Jump (Weekly) does the serialization.
Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjirou, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality...
Ever since the death of his father, Tanjirou has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they've found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjirou finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought...
Thus begins Tanjirou's quest to fight demons and turn his sister human again.
