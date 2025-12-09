CHAINSAW MAN: REZE ARC Movie Is Now Available To Stream From Home

Sony Pictures Entertainment has officially released Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc to be available digitally today, giving fans their first chance to watch the blockbuster adaptation at home. The release includes both Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dub, making this one of the most accessible Chainsaw Man launches to date.

The Reze Arc film has been a major success for Sony across global box offices. In North America, the movie dominated its opening weekend with an estimated US $17.25 million across 3,003 theaters, outperforming expectations and signaling huge demand for Fujimoto’s fan favorite storyline. SPE holds the worldwide theatrical rights and rolled out an unusually aggressive global release strategy with opening the film early in U.S. and Canadian theaters on October 24th, ahead of the original October 29th date, and hosting Crunchyroll member preview screenings on October 22nd. RealD 3D screenings were also available, further boosting visibility.

Internationally, Sony launched the film across more than 80 countries on September 24th, and it later opened in the U.K. on October 29th. Japan received the film first on September 19th, where it immediately debuted at #1, ending the nine-week box office dominance of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai. During its opening weekend in Japan, Reze Arc sold 807,000 tickets and earned 1.25 billion yen (around US $8.46 million). As of November 30th, the film’s total Japanese box office has climbed to 9.28 billion yen (about US $59.96 million).

The film stars Reina Ueda as Reze and adapts one of the most beloved and devastating arcs of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga. MAPPA describes the story as following Denji, now living as the devil-hybrid Chainsaw Man and part of Public Safety’s Division 4. After a date with Makima, Denji takes shelter from the rain, where he meets Reze, a mysterious café worker whose connection to him spirals into one of the manga’s most emotional confrontations.

The movie features an exceptionally strong music lineup. Kenshi Yonezu performs the theme song IRIS OUT, which has dominated Oricon’s weekly streaming chart for 11 consecutive weeks the longest streak ever for a male solo artist. Yonezu and Hikaru Utada perform the film’s ending theme JANE DOE, and fans will also hear a special "70% unredacted" version of Maximum the Hormone’s iconic track Hawatari Nioku Centi from the TV anime.

The Chainsaw Man anime originally premiered in October 2022 and is available to watch through Crunchyroll worldwide. Fujimoto’s manga that is currently in its second major arc has surpassed 30 million copies in circulation and has won the Harvey Award for Best Manga three years in a row.

With the Reze Arc arriving today on digital platforms, fans won’t have to wait much longer to experience one of Chainsaw Man’s most unforgettable chapters and revisit it as often as they like. Will you be watching it? Let us know how you liked the film in the comments down below!