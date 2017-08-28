Kotobukiya's "Battle Girl High School" Kurumi Tokiwa Figure Up For Pre-Order
Today Japanese retailers have started accepting pre-orders for Kotobukiya's 1/8 scale PVC figure of Kurimi Tokiwa from COLOPL's Battle Girl High School. The figure will be released in January 2018. The price for the 205mm-tall pre-painted item is 17,064 yen, Which is about 157 US dollars.
Today Japanese retailers have started to accept pre-orders for the new figure of Kurumi Tokiwa from Kotobukiya's "Battle Girl High School". Hit the jump to check out the pictures and get the details!
The school action RPG and newly started anime started in April 2015, and Kurumi, voiced by Saori Hayami (Ayase Aragki in Oreimo), has been considered as the most popular girl in the franchise. She won the first character popularity poll held one month before its launch, attracting 90,422 votes, which was double the second place character Michelle Watagi's 43,138. The franchise also asked fans to vote for which Battle Girl High School character should be getting a figure first last summer. She won that poll also.
Here are the images of the figure up for pre-order's starting today! There is also the key art for the anime and a trailer down below for your viewing! What do you think of the statue? Are you going to get it? Let us know in the comments below!
This is the key art for the anime of Battle Girl High School along with the trailer!
Humanity struggles to survive in a world overrun by mysterious invaders. Earth's only hope lies with the Star Guardians of Shinjugamine Girls' Academy
