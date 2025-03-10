KUNON THE SORCERER CAN SEE Anime Unveils New Teaser Visual And Cast Announcements

The anime adaptation of Kunon the Sorcerer Can See has officially revealed its first teaser visual and main voice cast for the main characters of the show. The announcement introduced Saori Hayami (Shinobu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Kunon and Maaya Uchida (Katarina in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) as Iko. Fans will also get a special preview at the upcoming event AnimeJapan 2025 later this month, where both voice actors will appear on stage for a panel on March 23rd.

Here is the look at the teaser visual poster that was posted on the anime's official Twitter / X account earlier.



While the announcement generated excitement, key details such as the release date and animation studio have yet to be confirmed. Fans can expect more updates as the AnimeJapan 2025 panel event approaches, where we are sure to get a few if not all of the key details for the anime and its debut.

A little while ago when the anime adaptation was first announced, there were a few special commemorative illustrations by Laruha and manga adaptation artist La-na for fans to enjoy.

Originally published by Kadokawa in March 2022, Kunon the Sorcerer Can See is a fantasy light novel series written by Umikaze Minamino with illustrations by Laruha. The series has gained a strong following, with seven light novel volumes currently published. The manga adaptation, illustrated by La-na, is serialized in Monthly Comic Alive and has released five volumes so far. For international fans, Yen Press is publishing the official English version of the novels, making it accessible to a wider audience. Yen Press describes the story as:

Genius sorcerer Kunon has gotten his business on track and won the rare honor of concurrent membership in three of the magic school’s factions. Now he plans to start a few joint research projects with his illustrious seniors. An experiment on underwater breathing methods takes him to the bottom of the ocean to hunt for sunken treasure, though Kunon might have found an even greater prize than gold or jewels…The blind prodigy’s repertoire continues to grow as he delves further into the mysteries of magic and defies all common sense!



With Saori Hayami and Maaya Uchida leading the voice cast and AnimeJapan 2025 set to feature a special stage event, anticipation for Kunon the Sorcerer Can See continues to grow. While the production details are still a mystery, fans can look forward to more news in the coming months.

Are you excited to see Kunon the Sorcerer Can See arrive in anime form soon? Have you read the series before? Let us know what you think about this upcoming anime in the comments below! As usual, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for anime and anime related news!