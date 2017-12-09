KUROKO NO BASKETBALL "Ignite Pass Kai" Clip Has Hit

Have you ever watched an anime about Basketball?! If you have not or if you would like to, hit the jump to watch some clips from Kuroko No Basketball!

In this new clip called "Ignite Pass Kai", we see our main basketball player Kuroko get ready to make the ultimate play. He sets his feet right and he gets ready to do the legendary, "Ignite Pass Kai". After he passes it, his teammate grabs the ball and hits the defender with a fake and passes it up for an easy alley-oop! Leaving the crowd wild and the other team in shock, they hustle back to make another play.



Here is the official clip for your viewing pleasure, followed by a small and funny video of the "Ignite Pass Kai" in the NBA! Have you ever seen Kuroko No Basketball before? Have you ever watched an anime about professional basketball? Who is your favorite basketball player in the anime? Let us know in the comments below!









