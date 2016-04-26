Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

LUCK AND LOGIC: The Complete Series Is On It's Way From FUNimation

Check out the preview clip for the upcoming english dubbed Luck and Logic! Hit the jump, check out the details and let us know what you think!

FUNimation has announced that the complete series for Luck and Logic will be coming to Blu-ray, Digital  and DVD (CLICK HERE to pre-order!). To celebrate the occasion they've released a new clip that can be seen below!

What happens when gods lose a war for their homeland? That is exactly what the land of Septpia is faced with in Luck and Logic and the ALCA is there to stop them from taking their homeland. Check the ALCA in action in the clip below and let us know what you think in the comment section!


About Luck and Logic:

When the gods were driven from Tetra-Heaven, they took refuge in the human world and caused unimaginable chaos. To fight terrifying beasts known as Foreigners, a special police force known as Logicalists formed. With the power to Trance with goddesses, they’re the only hope in the war against these incursions.
