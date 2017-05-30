Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Madhouse's New AVENGERS TV Anime Will Debut This July

Studio Madhouse's Marvel Future Avengers will debut in Japan on July 22. No word yet on what North American streaming service will pick-up simulcast rights.

Marvel Future Avengers, from Studio Madhouse, will debut in Japan on Tuesday, July 22. 

The series will follow Makoto, a young boy who gains super abilities thanks to a gene manipulation experiment gone wrong.  Alongside other teens, Makoto joins a teenage training program created by Earth's Mightiest Heroes.  These "apprentices" are dubbed Future Avengers.  Heroes confirmed to appear are Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Wasp.

The last Avengers anime series was Toei's 2014 TV anime, Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers.
