MAGMEL OF THE SEA BLUE Anime Has Revealed Its Official Release Date
The official gunjyo-magumeru website has shared the official release date of the upcoming Magmel of the Sea Blue anime series. The site reports the series will premiere in April 2019 and has information on the comics that inspired this series. There is no information on the specific day in April or what Television networks will broadcast it. Here are the staff and cast behind it:
Studio Pierrot's upcoming action fantasy shounen anime series, Magmel of the Sea Blue, has revealed its official release date. Here is more information on the series.
Staff
Director - Hayato Date
Script, Series Composition - Chuuji Mikasano
Music - Yasuharu Takanshi
Original Creator - Di Nian Miao
Cast
Kengo Kawanishi as Inou Cause
M A O as Zero
Hibiku Yamamura as Emilia
Toshiyuki Morikawa as Pickup player
The source this anime takes inspiration from is the Manhua from author Di Nian Miao, who provides both story and art. It has been publishing since September 2014 and is serialized by OK!COMIC. The website has some character stills you might want to check out if you want more footage from the series.
