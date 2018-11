MAGMEL OF THE SEA BLUE Anime Has Revealed Its Official Release Date

Thehas shared the official release date of the upcoming Magmel of the Sea Blue anime series. The site reports the series will premiere in April 2019 and has information on the comics that inspired this series. There is no information on the specific day in April or what Television networks will broadcast it. Here are the staff and cast behind it:StaffDirector - Hayato DateScript, Series Composition - Chuuji MikasanoMusic - Yasuharu TakanshiOriginal Creator - Di Nian MiaoCastKengo Kawanishi as Inou CauseM A O as ZeroHibiku Yamamura as EmiliaToshiyuki Morikawa as Pickup playerThe source this anime takes inspiration from is the Manhua from author Di Nian Miao, who provides both story and art. It has been publishing since September 2014 and is serialized by OK!COMIC. The website has some character stills you might want to check out if you want more footage from the series.