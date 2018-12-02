Minami And Tapimiru Are Performing HIGHSCHOOL DXD HERO Anime's Theme Songs
The official website for High School DxD Hero revealed that the show's opening and closing theme song artists would be Miniami and Tapimiru! Minami will perform the opening theme song "Switch," and Tapimiru will perform the ending theme song "Motenai Kuseni (';ω;´)" (Even Though I'm Not Popular).
The official website for High School DxD Hero revealed the show's opening and closing theme song artists. Hit the jump for all the details.
Minami has previously performed theme songs for Medaka Box, The Devil is a Part-Timer!, Katanagatari, Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse, and Infinite Stratos, among others. Tapimiru previously performed the opening theme song for Grimoire of Zero.
The series will premiere in April, and will feature a returning cast. Check out the official promo video for the series down below!
High School DxD Hero Synopsis: High school student Issei Hyoudou is your run-of-the-mill pervert who does nothing productive with his life, peeping on women and dreaming of having his own harem one day. Things seem to be looking up for Issei when a beautiful girl asks him out on a date, although she turns out to be a fallen angel who brutally kills him! However, he gets a second chance at life when beautiful senior student Rias Gremory, who is a top-class devil, revives him as her servant, recruiting Issei into the ranks of the school's Occult Research club.
Slowly adjusting to his new life, Issei must train and fight in order to survive in the violent world of angels and devils. Each new adventure leads to many hilarious (and risqué) moments with his new comrades, all the while keeping his new life a secret from his friends and family in High School DxD!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]