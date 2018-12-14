MOB PSYCHO II Anime Series Shares New Promotional Video, Cast And Music

Studio Bones' action comedy slice of life supernatural anime series, Mob Psycho 100 II, has shared a new promotional video as well as additional cast and music information. Here is more.

The official Warner Bros. YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.44 minute trailer for the upcoming shonen psychological anime series Mob Psycho II. The video has new footage of the second season and shows Mob doing his signature telekinetic work. The new cast member revealed is Akira Ishida as Keiji Mogami. Here is a picture of his character design.





Tickets are available for Crunchyroll premium subscribers right now and the general audience can buy them on Friday, December 7. The new opening theme of the season is 99.9 by MOB CHOIR feat sajou no hana and the ending theme is Memo Sepia by sajou no hana. The screening of the first episode will be on January 5, 2019 in over 500 theaters across the U.S.

Mob Psycho 100 II is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. and Shogakukan and Bones is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime published from April 2012 to December 2017 with 16 volumes and 109 chapters in total. Ura Sunday performed the serialization.

