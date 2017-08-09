MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: IRON BLOODED ORPHANS Clip For Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack Hits
On November 14th Funimation will be releasing the first season of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans for home viewing. They also have a very impressive package planned for the limited edition Blu-ray/DVD set. Down below is the official trailer for you to watch, followed by a few pictures of what you can expect out of the limited edition set, along with the details and its price.
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans Synopsis
From the original creator of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and Mari Okada the writer behind anohana and Black Butler Season 1, comes Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans. 300 years after the end of a great conflict known as the “Calamity War,” a new government system has brought an era of peace to Earth. But when Mikazuki Augus, a young member of a private security company known as the CGS, accepts a mission to protect a young woman seeking to liberate the Martian city of Chryse from Earth’s rule, he sets off a chain of events that threatens to send the galaxy back to war. With his orders in hand, he’ll have to head into battle using a war-era relic the CGS has been using as a power source—the Gundam Barbatos.
They also have a very impressive package planned for the limited edition Blu-ray/DVD set. The set will feature a clipboard box that will fit all of the set, plus the upcoming Season 2 Parts 1 will fit in it also, an art book, and an exclusive and a metallic finish version HG 1/144 Gundam Barbatos + Smoothbore Gun mobile suit model kit, featuring a Metallic Gloss Injection. The Retail price of this set is $149.98, with a store price of $112.49.
