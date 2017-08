Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans Limited Edition Reveal

From the original creator of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and Mari Okada the writer behind anohana and Black Butler Season 1, comes Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans. 300 years after the end of a great conflict known as the “Calamity War,” a new government system has brought an era of peace to Earth. But when Mikazuki Augus, a young member of a private security company known as the CGS, accepts a mission to protect a young woman seeking to liberate the Martian city of Chryse from Earth’s rule, he sets off a chain of events that threatens to send the galaxy back to war. With his orders in hand, he’ll have to head into battle using a war-era relic the CGS has been using as a power source—the Gundam Barbatos

On November 14th Funimation will be releasing the first season offor home viewing. They also have a very impressive package planned for the limited edition Blu-ray/DVD set. The set will feature a clipboard box that will fit all of the set, plus the upcoming Season 2 Parts 1, an art book, and an exclusive and a metallic finish version HG 1/144 Gundam Barbatos + Smoothbore Gun mobile suit model kit, featuring a Metallic Gloss Injection. The Retail price of this set is $149.98, with a store price of $112.49.Here is the trailer of the first season for your viewing! Have you watched it before? Are you a big fan of the series?! Let us know in the comments below!