MOBILE SUIT MOON GUNDAM, A New Gundam Manga, Hits Next Month!
A new Gundam saga is coming! Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) will be in charge of story, with Takayuki Kosai (Gundam MSV-R, Gundam Unicorn Testament) on board as artist. Iron Blooded Orphans mechanical designer Ippei Gyoubu will be responsible for the new series's mecha.
A fan quickly spotted the new logo for a new Gundam series in the making, Mobile Suit Moon Gundam! Get more details after the jump!
With the new logo comes lots of questions, such as wether Allenby G Gundams Nobel Gundam will be in the cockpit or if it will be a Tuexdo Zau. With both being unlikely, only time will tell for us when Mobile Suit Moon Gundam debuts in the November Monthly Gundam ACE, hitting newsttands September 25!
Don't forget that Funimation will be releasing the first season of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans on November 14th for home viewing if you want to get caught up with the latest in gundam anime. We've included a trailer below!
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans Synopsis
From the original creator of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and Mari Okada the writer behind anohana and Black Butler Season 1, comes Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans. 300 years after the end of a great conflict known as the “Calamity War,” a new government system has brought an era of peace to Earth. But when Mikazuki Augus, a young member of a private security company known as the CGS, accepts a mission to protect a young woman seeking to liberate the Martian city of Chryse from Earth’s rule, he sets off a chain of events that threatens to send the galaxy back to war. With his orders in hand, he’ll have to head into battle using a war-era relic the CGS has been using as a power source—the Gundam Barbatos.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]