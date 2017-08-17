NAPPING PRINCESS Feature Film Coming To New York And Los Angeles

GKIDS, an acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for both adult and family audiences, announced that it has acquired the North American distribution rights for the animated feature Napping Princess. The film is written and helmed by Kenji Kamiyama, the director of East of Eden and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. They will be releasing the film on September 8th at the Village East Cinema in New York City and at Laemmle Monica Film Center in Los Angeles. GKIDS will release the film theatrically in both its original Japanese language and a new English dubbed version.
We fell in love with Kenji Kamiyama’s unique vision in Napping Princess,” said David Jesteadt, President of GKIDS. “His blend of near-future science-fiction, family drama, and detective story results in a high-octane, thought-provoking adventure that all ages can enjoy.
Here is a quick trailer for your viewing! Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
Synopsis for Napping Princess:
The year is 2020, three days before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. While she should be studying for her exams, Kokone Morikawa is often dozing off, stuck between reality and a dream-world full of fantastic motorized contraptions. But after her father, a talented but mysterious mechanic, is kidnapped for stealing technology from a powerful corporation, it’s up to Kokone and her childhood friend Morio to save him.
Together they realize that Kokone’s dream-world holds the answers to the mystery behind the stolen
tech, and they embark on a journey that traverses dreams and reality, city and country, and past and present. Their mission uncovers a trail of clues to her father’s disappearance and ultimately a surprising revelation about Kokone’s family.
From visionary director Kenji Kamiyama comes a sci-fi fantasy that effortlessly weaves together the rapidly evolving technology of today’s world with the fantastic imagination of the next generation. With an ambitious mix of multilayered action, whimsical characters and inventive machines, NAPPING PRINCESS is a genre- and universe-blending film that shows that following your dreams is sometimes the best way to face your past.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]