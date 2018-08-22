Netflix Just Confirmed DEATH NOTE'S Sequel, Appropriately Titled DEATH NOTE 2
Fans have been speculating for a long time whether the live-action take on Death Note would obtain a sequel. Well, Netflix has now confirmed the next installment on the franchise. Here is a statement directly from The Hollywood Reporter:
Death Note might be a widely-known anime but the live-action adaptation did well enough for a sequel to be announced. Netflix has greenlit the sequel, here is more information.
"Among properties it already owns, Netflix is developing a sequel to 2017's horror-thriller Death Note, which Sarandos has called a "sizable" success, with Greg Russo writing the script."
Greg Russo is helming the script, we don't know if Wingard will be directing again. Same goes for the cast, there is no confirmation on which actors will be in the film.
The first film left on a huge cliffhanger. This sequel could pick up where the first left off and finish the story. Another possiblity is going a different route and have Death Note become a Netflix franchise.
You can check out Death Note in Netflix.
