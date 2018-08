Netflix Just Confirmed DEATH NOTE'S Sequel, Appropriately Titled DEATH NOTE 2

Fans have been speculating for a long time whether the live-action take on Death Note would obtain a sequel. Well, Netflix has now confirmed the next installment on the franchise. Here is a statement directly from The Hollywood Reporter

Greg Russo is helming the script, we don't know if Wingard will be directing again. Same goes for the cast, there is no confirmation on which actors will be in the film.The first film left on a huge cliffhanger. This sequel could pick up where the first left off and finish the story. Another possiblity is going a different route and have Death Note become a Netflix franchise.You can check out Death Note in Netflix.