NETFLIX'S LOST SONG Original Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual

Earlier today the official website for the Lost Song original anime project, they released the new key visual poster for fans to feast their eyes upon. Check out the visual poster down below:Netflix Japan officially began streaming the anime on March 31st, and new episodes stream weekly on Saturdays. The series also began airing on television in Japan on April 7th. Netflix will premiere the anime outside of Japan on September 30th. Check out the official promo trailer down below:What are your thoughts on the latest visual? Are you excited for this anime to come to the west later this year? Leave your thoughts and comments in the comment section down below!