New Anime Series CHILDREN OF ETHER Full Episode Released

Children of Ether is a new series that follows a woman named Rhonda, a woman with a mysterious power and a very dark past. Watch the first full and exciting episode here after you hit the jump!

Crunchyroll has released a new anime called "Children of Ether". In this new series, it follows the story of a woman named Rhonda, as she is pursued by an unknown assailant after the death of her father. Aided only by her wits and a pair of orphans, Rhonda journeys through a decaying, dystopian metropolis populated by raiders, gangs, and the supernatural. As she struggles to survive in this harsh urban tangle, she meets both friends and enemies, and searches for answers about this power, "The Ether", awakening within her.



In the beginning of this first episode, it starts out really intense then it follows with a greatly animated fighting scene. Then afterwards we get a learn a little bit more about Rhonda's past, and we get to meet a few of the main characters. Namely Rhonda, Pint, Copper and Figgy, who of course is my favorite and you will understand once you see just how cute he is in the show.











About Children of Ether:



Created by LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters), Children of Ether boasts an impressive staff, including character designer Hiroshi Shimizu (Michiko & Hatchin), storyboard director Shingo Natsume (One Punch Man), and animator Mitsuo Iso (Neon Genesis Evangelion).



