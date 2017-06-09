New Anime Series FRANXX Teaser Reveals Woman Shaped Robot

In the new teaser clip it describes FRANXX, or "steel maiden," as a woman-shaped robot that can be piloted. Like the first commercial, the second commercial also features some phrases in colored text that appear to be lines of dialogue from the main characters Code:016 (blue text) and Code:002 (red text). The blue text reads, "But we were born only to pilot the FRANXX." The red text reads, "Will you escape? With me." The official teaser is down below for your viewing pleasure, followed by some of the official artwork and another teaser on the next page!

Franxx Teaser 2 And Artwork

The teaser clip introduces the two characters as "children without names." Instead, they go by "Code:016" and "Code:002." The video also features new images by character designer Masayoshi Tanaka, and quotations from each character. Code:016's quotations (in blue) read, "What am I doing?," "My whereabouts are nowhere...," "The dying never changes," and "Let me ride!" Code:002's quotations (in red) read, "I am... always alone," "I don't like my own taste," "I'm not afraid of death," and "Are you prepared to die?"What are your thoughts on the two teaser clips? Are you familiar with the series? Are you going to watch it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!