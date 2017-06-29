New ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM Season 2 Part 2 "Final Countdown" Clip
Both seasons of Assassination Classroom are now available from Funimation (head over to http://funi.to/2kLSyKt to pick them up)! To celebrate Season 2 Part 2's recent release, Funimation has released a new video clip entitled "Final Countdown". A bit ominous perhaps, but that's to be expected with the fate of the world hanging in the balance!
Funimation has released a new clip for the second season of Assassination Classroom, one of AnimeMojo's favorite anime series to date!
In the new clip Class 3-E encounters a roadblock while searching for their teacher, the hilarious tentacled Korosensei. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think in the comments area below!
About Assassination Classroom Season 2 Part 2:
It’s time for second term, and the assassination classroom is ready for a semester filled with intense training, studying, and new ways to kill their teacher. But things aren’t all that they seem and this new semester is proving to hold more secrets than answers. And the biggest question they have to face: do they save the world or save the world’s greatest teacher?
