New AVENGERS TV Anime Announced From Studio Madhouse

Marvel and Madhouse are teaming up once again for a new shonen anime project titled Marvel Future Avengers which sees Iron Man, Captain America, Wasp, Thor and Hulk in Japan.

The anime follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an evil gene manipulation experiment. Makoto and other youths join the Avengers as apprentices named "Future Avengers." The anime will show Makoto and others as they train, fight villains and grow, under Avengers members Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Wasp.

After previously collaborating on such projects as, andTV animes series and two anime films-e (2013) and(2014), Marvel and Madhouse are teaming up once again for a shonen TV anime series centering around The Avengers suddenly finding themselves with young, Japanese apprentices. The new show will be titled Marvel Future Avengers and will debut this Summer. In addition, a manga series from Teruaki Mizuno will debut ahead of the anime in April.Marvel most recently collaborated with Toei on 2014's