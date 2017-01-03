Related Headlines

New BERSERK (2016) TV Anime To Kickoff Season 2 April 7 The Berserk TV anime will premiere its second season on April 7. Millepensee and GEMBA gradually improved the show's cg quality over the course of the first season so there's cause for optimism.

New AVENGERS TV Anime Announced From Studio Madhouse Marvel and Madhouse are teaming up once again for a new shonen anime project titled Marvel Future Avengers which sees Iron Man, Captain America, Wasp, Thor and Hulk in Japan.