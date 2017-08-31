New CHRONOS RULER Clip "We Are Chronos Rulers" Has Hit
Funimation has released a new Simuldub clip for the new anime series Chronos Ruler! In the clip titled "We are Chronos Rulers" we see a large time demon take the time of a victim before the Chronos Rulers could step in and save her. Then we learn about how they get their vicitims and what the demons real intentions are with its prey, then they step into action and try to take down the beast.
A new Simuldub clip from the anime series Chronos Ruler has officially hit! Hit the jump to watch the clip and learn more about the anime series Chronos Ruler!
What did you think of the Simuldub clip? Are you familiar with the series? Do you wish you could slow down time like they do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Chronos Rulers Synopsis:
We all wish we could go back in time, to turn back the clock and fix the past. But in this reality, that simple wish brings about something deadly—demons that devour time! It’s up to a group of strong warriors who fight using time manipulation to destroy these blights. Victor, Kiri, Mina, and Blaze have what it takes to maintain the balance of time as the chosen fighters—the Chronos Rulers.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]