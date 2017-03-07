New CODE GEASS: AKITO THE EXILED Clip Introduces Us To Julius Kingsley
FUNIMATION has released an official new clip for Code Geass: Akito the Exiled. The new clip introduces us to Britannia's newest officer, Julius Kingsley. That bejeweled eyepatch and piercing stare... that confident voice and fabulous gait... Who on earth is he, and why does he look so familiar? What secret lies behind that eyepatch, and why does he fight for the emperor?
The new clip, entitled "Enter Julius Kingsley" begs more questions than it answers, including those listed above, but it does answer a couple, so make sure and check it out below!
About Code Geass: Akito the Exiled: While the war for Area 11 rages on, a different battle plagues Europe. Leila Malcal, the new commander of Assault Unit wZERO for the Europia European army, takes on dangerous missions with her powerful and mysterious lieutenant, Akito Hyuga. When the need for more soldiers arises, she recruits a group of rebels to form the Wyvern Squad. Tasked with suicidal missions, the five of them face the Britannia forces head on. After a difficult battle and an encounter with Britannia’s The Holy Order of Michael, a figure from Akito’s past rears his head and brings with him the threat of Akito’s demise. But for someone who has died once before, the promise of death holds no weight.
As the war between the E.U. and Britannian armies continues, a notable power comes to light—the power of Geass. When the E.U. pushes, Britannia reveals a secret weapon—a man familiar with advanced war tactics and the darkness of Geass. With his guard Suzaku Kururugi at his side, he carries the king’s scepter and the power that comes with it. But something is amiss with this Julius Kingsley, and a past story finds its missing piece.
The power of Geass—is it a blessing or a curse?
