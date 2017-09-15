New Crunchyroll Preview For ANCIENT MAGUS' BRIDE Third OVA

Watch the new preview for the third OVA of Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting A Star Part Three! Watch the preview and official trailer after the jump!

From the creators of Attack on Titan, Studio WIT and director Norihiro Naganuma comes the new anime series, The Ancient Magus' Bride. In this new official trailer, we learn about how a girl named Hatori Chise was bought by a mysterious man with the head of a beast and magicial powers that will change her life forever.



In this official preview for the third OVA of the series, we learn about how Chise is on a mission to deliver a book handed to her by Miura – a book telling of his wishes and regrets. This is the third and final part of the OVA series for Ancient Magus' Bride.



Here is the official preview of The Ancient Magus' Bride followed by the official trailer for your viewing pleasure! Followed by a short synopsis at the bottom of the page!











The Ancient Magus' Bride Synopsis :

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again.

