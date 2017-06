New English-Subbed Trailer For THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL: THE MOVIE Released

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS via Aniplex: Many months have passed and the spring season is almost upon them. The “irregular” elder brother Tatsuya and his smart younger sister Miyuki realize that their first year at Magic High School is about to come to a close. The siblings and their friends decide to spend spring break at a private villa on Ogasawara Island. Tatsuya and the others make the most of their brief vacation until a young girl named Kokoa appears before them. The mysterious young girl who escaped from a naval base tells Tatsuya her one wish...

Anime fans have had to wait over three years for a continuation of the 2014 anime adaptation of Tsutomu Satō web novel series Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei (The Irregular at Magic High School). Studio 8-bit takes over from Madhouse in what is thought to be the first in a planned trilogy of films.film opens in Japan on June 17. Courtesy of Aniplex USA, a limited North American run in theaters will roll out some time later this year. A North American premiere has been confirmed for Anime Expo in July. Expect news on the nationwide release to be disclosed there.