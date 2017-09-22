New FOOD WARS THE THIRD PLATE Poster Artwork Released
With the third season of Food Wars! coming up this fall, Crunchyroll has officially released the poster for the series! On the poster we get to see some of the key characters for the series! Food Wars! The Third Plate will be airing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 on Tokyo MX. Down in the article below we have the poster and the official trailer for your viewing pleasure!
Food Wars! The Third Plate Synopsis: Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more.
After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!
What were your thoughts on the article? Do you like the new poster? Are there any characters you wish they had added? Does this show make you hungry? Do you aspire to be a chef like Yukihira? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!
