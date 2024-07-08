New Image Has Hit For THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Anime

Warner Bros. has not released a trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim yet. However, they showed 20 minutes of footage to lucky fans at the Annecy Animation Festival back in January. Despite this, Warner Bros. has been kind enough to release other promotional material for the upcoming anime film, including the new image that was recently released to the press! We've also included the three previous images that have been released leading up to this point.

New Line Cinema's upcoming original anime feature, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will bring audiences and fans back to the epic world of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Set 183 years before the events in the original trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim recounts the story of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for his father's death, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—later known as Helm's Deep. In an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, Helm's daughter, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their destruction.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (known for Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), the talented voice cast includes Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as Héra, and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. Other members of the voice ensemble include Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski.

The original feature is produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens and other experienced members of the animation industry. The screenplay is written by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The renowned creative collaborators returning from "The Lord of the Rings" Trilogy include Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, as well as esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe. Executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released in North American theaters on December 13th, 2024, just in time for the Christmas holiday, and in international cinemas beginning December 11th.