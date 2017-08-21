Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

New KNIGHTS AND MAGIC Official Clip "Bugs & Robots" Hits

New KNIGHTS AND MAGIC Official Clip "Bugs & Robots" Hits

A new clip has officially been released for the new hit show Knights And Magic! Watch it now and get more details after you hit the jump!

Griffin Best | 8/21/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
In this new clip from Funimation for the new series Knights and Magic, we see a carriage get attacked by a couple of "small" bugs!  Then just as soon as a bug is about to get the kill on young Erenesti, we see some of the knights come and save the day!

Here is the clip down below for your viewing! Let us know what you thought about the clip or series in the comments below!




Knights and Magic Synopsis:
Ernesti, a talented programmer and mecha fan in his previous life, is reincarnated into a fantasy world where humanoid weapons exist. Since he still has all his memories and interests from his previous life, he aims to become the pilot of one of these weapons. Together with his friends, he sets out to make it happen. It’s a mecha otaku’s dream come true!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]