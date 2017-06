New Live-Action JOJO's BIZARRE ADVENTURE Trailer Finally Reveals The Stands

ABOUT JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE

Part 1 - Phantom Blood: set in the 1880s, it follows the adventures of Jonathan Joestar

Part 2 - Battle Tendency: beginning in 1938, it follows the adventures of Jonathan's grandson, Josepth Joestar

Part 3 - Stardust Crusaders: set in 1989, Stardust Crusaders follows the adventures of Jotaro Kujo, grandson of Josepth Joestar. It is in this arc that Hamon gives way to Stands.

Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable: set in 1999, Diamond is Unbreakable follows the adventures of Jotaro and Josuke Higashikata - the illegitimate son of Josepth

Part 5 - Vento Aureo: the year is 2001, and Vento Aureo follows the adventures of Giorno Giovanna, the estranged son of Jonathan Joestar's rival antagonist, Dio.

Part 6 - Stone Ocean: set in 2011 in Florida, Stone Ocean follows the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro Kujo.

Part 7 - Steel Ball Run: set in an alternate timeline, in the year 1890,Steel Ball Run chronicles the adventures of Gyro Zeppeli and former jockey turned paraplegic Johnny Joestar.

Part 8 - JoJolion: currently ongoing, the JoJolion arc is set in the same continuity as Steel Ball Run but the story has fast forwarded all the way to 2012 and follows college student Yasuho Hirose and the Higashikata and the mysterious "Josuke."

WB Japan has uploaded a new trailer which reveals the first look at the Stands in the live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure movie. Check it out below.The general consensus from anime fans appears to be that the Stands look better than expected.The world premiere of the film will be held on July 2 at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Switzerland. The manga adaptation opens in Japan on August 4. As we previously reported , the film will jump straigh to the fourth arc of the manga series, bypassing several protagonists of the Joestar bloodline and the series' initial use of Hamon/Ripple supernatural abilities.Takashi Miike directs the manga adaptation that features Kento Yamazaki as Jōsuke, Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi, Nana Komatsu as Yukako, Masaki Okada as Keichō, Takayuki Yamada as Angelo and Yusuke Iseya as Jōtarō Kūjō.The film opens in Japn on August 4To date, there have been over 100 volumes of the manga released, which have been broken down into 8 parts: