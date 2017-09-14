New MAZINGER Z INFINITY Poster "Rise Up" Has Landed
The official website and tiwitter page for the new Mazinger Z Infinity anime film have released a new poster visual called "Rise Up". In the poster we see the full body of the legendary super robot standing in rubble, with a tagline "When the world disappears, the Majin appears."
Today it was also revealed that the all new sequel film will also be in Italy prior to the theatrical run in Japan from January 13, 2018. The original creator Go Nagai is invited to the upcoming International Rome Film Festival to kick off on October 26.
Mazinger Z Infinity Synopsis:
The new film takes place ten years after the final episode of the original TV series. The protagonist Koji Kabuto now starts following his grandfather and father's footsteps as a scientist. But he finds a huge structure and a mysterious vital reaction that are buried deep under Mount Fuji. A new encounter, a new threat, and a new destiny are waiting for the human race. What is the erstwhile hero Koji Kabuto's decision for the future?
