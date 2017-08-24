New SAMURAI JACK Complete Series Blu-ray Set With Extras Announced
After Samurai Jack had finished earlier this year, many fans old and new have been waiting for a way to watch the complete series. Adult Swim has delievered just that to the fans, with a special Blu-ray/DVD set, along with LOTS of extra goodies. Samurai Jack: The Complete Series will be available on October 17th, 2017 for $112.99 SRP for the Blu-ray and Digital box set.
But that’s not all Samurai Jack fans have to look forward to. Adult Swim has also announced the following event for the fans, Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie Event – Adult Swim and Fathom Events are teaming up to provide the ultimate fan experience with an exclusive one-night cinema event. Arriving in movie theaters throughout the U.S. on October 16, 2017, Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie Event offers fans an exclusive experience, including the series first season movie remastered in high-definition alongside content from the highly anticipated complete series box set. Additional surprises are anticipated; with more information, including ticketing and participating theaters, to be announced in the coming weeks.
There will also be a Samurai Jack: Season Five Soundtrack for fans to listen to. Featuring 22 spellbinding tracks produced by celebrated film composer and producer Tyler Bates and composed by Joanne Higginbottom and Dieter Hartmann for the show's explosive final season, the emotional and action-filled album awakens the spirit of the Samurai with every listen. Hand-selected to provide fans the ultimate Samurai Jack experience, each track takes listeners back to season five. Available for digital download and streaming this fall.
Here is the trailer for Adult Swims's Samurai Jack Season 5 for your viewing!
Samurai Jack Season 5 Synopsis:
It's been 50 years since we saw Samurai Jack and time has not been kind to him. Aku has destroyed every time portal and Jack has stopped aging, a side effect of time travel. It seems he is cursed to just roam the land for all eternity.
