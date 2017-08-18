New SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Announced For Early 2018

Sword Art Online's new game will be part of the Action RPG Series and will feature third person shooter game play for the first time. Hit the jump to get full details!

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., the premier publisher of anime video games today, announces Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, the newest entry in the Action Role-Playing Game series based on the popular anime franchise Sword Art Online. For the first time in series history, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will introduce third-person shooter action along with the RPG gameplay that fans know and love.



Here is the official announcement trailer for your viewing! Have all of your dreams come true to be fighting in the Gun Gale Online univerise? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!







“For the first time in the history of the franchise, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet presents the compelling universe of the Sword Art Online series with exciting new third-person shooter action, creating a unique experience that truly stands out in the series,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “The Sword Art Online universe continues to grow in popularity among audiences in the Americas and its evolution has provided us with a great canvas from which to develop new and exciting experiences for Sword Art Online and RPG fans to enjoy."



Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will arrive early 2018 for PS4, XB1, and PC





Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.



