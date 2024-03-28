Latest Subtitled KONOSUBA Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead Of April Premiere

Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness are back for another hilarious season of isekai hijinks in a third season of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

For the third season, Studio Drive will be taking over for Studio Deen, who animated the first two seasons.

Natsume Akatsuki wrote the original light novel series, which features illustrations from Kurone Mishima. The light novel began in October 1, 2013 and concluded on May 1, 2020 at 17 volumes.

To date, the two, 20 episode anime seasons of KonoSuba have covered the first 4 volumes of the light novel.

An ongoing manga adaptation of the light novel series is serialized in the Fujimi Shobo's Monthly Dragon Age manga magazine. Eighteen volumes have been released to date. Yen Press holds the English-language license for the series and has released 16 volumes so far. The seventeenth is scheduled for release on July 23, 2024.

Takaomi Kanasaki, who directed the first two seasons takes on the role of chief director for the third, while Yujiro Abe assumes the traditional director role.

Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta return as series composer and character designer, respectively.

For the OP, Machico performs theme song Growing Up, while voice actors Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano provide the ED, Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the series as it airs in Japan.

Advance blu-ray pre-orders for the new season in Japan have revealed that the third season will consist of 11 episodes.

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 is coming to @Crunchyroll on April 10! pic.twitter.com/08IhukBkCm — Konosuba (@Konosuba_Anime) March 21, 2024

