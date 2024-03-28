Latest Subtitled KONOSUBA Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead Of April Premiere

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! is arguably the funniest isekai anime within the genre and it will soon kick off its highly-anticipated third season.

By MarkJulian - Mar 28, 2024 09:03 PM EST
Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness are back for another hilarious season of isekai hijinks in a third season of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

For the third season, Studio Drive will be taking over for Studio Deen, who animated the first two seasons.

 Natsume Akatsuki  wrote the original light novel series, which features illustrations from  Kurone Mishima. The light novel began in October 1, 2013 and concluded on May 1, 2020 at 17 volumes.

To date, the two, 20 episode anime seasons of KonoSuba have covered the first 4 volumes of the light novel.

An ongoing manga adaptation of the light novel series is serialized in the Fujimi Shobo's Monthly Dragon Age manga magazine. Eighteen volumes have been released to date. Yen Press holds the English-language license for the series and has released 16 volumes so far. The seventeenth is scheduled for release on July 23, 2024.

Takaomi Kanasaki, who directed the first two seasons takes on the role of chief director for the third, while  Yujiro Abe assumes the traditional director role. 

 Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta return as series composer and character designer, respectively.

For the OP, Machico performs theme song Growing Up, while voice actors  Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano provide the ED, Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the series as it airs in Japan.

Advance blu-ray pre-orders for the new season in Japan have revealed that the third season will consist of 11 episodes.

Are you looking forward to new episodes of KonoSuba? Let us know in the comment section below.


About KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!: After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long...

